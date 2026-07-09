VenueInDelhi Marks 10 Years, Crosses 10,000 Wedding Venue Bookings Across Delhi NCR

The biggest change over the last decade has been in customer behavior, not technology, the company says. Couples come with Pinterest boards and precise budgets. Before they even ask about the price, they inquire about décor flexibility, vegetarian-only kitchens, valet capacity and guest accommodation. Bookings that once took weeks of family deliberation now close in days. VenueInDelhi has retrained its consultants around these newer questions and added detailed amenity data — catering options, accommodation, accessibility, parking counts — to every listing.