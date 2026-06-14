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CAQM Reviews Enforcement Measures Across Key Sectors to Curb Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management reviewed enforcement measures across sectors to strengthen efforts against air pollution in Delhi-NCR

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CAQM's safeguarding and enforcement sub-committee reviewed the status of enforcement actions and preparedness measures undertaken by Delhi, Punjab, and NCR state governments across sectors contributing to air pollution, officials said on Saturday.

The review looked at the vehicular sector, construction and demolition waste, stubble waste, etc, and issues related to the implementation of CAQM's statutory directions and other pollution-control measures.

"All implementing agencies reaffirmed their commitment to undertake strict, targeted, and time-bound actions for effective implementation of the commission's directions and to regularly review sector-specific actions towards abatement of air pollution in the region," said an official.

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For instance, the sub-committee examined action plans prepared by Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for the prevention and control of paddy stubble burning during 2026 to eliminate such incidents.

It also reviewed the status of collection, transportation, processing, and scientific management of construction and demolition waste.

According to officials, the status of enforcement against end-of-life vehicles (BS-III and below) was also reviewed.

The sub-committee also examined the progress made in identifying traffic congestion hotspots or intersections across Delhi and NCR towns, and the measures undertaken for decongestion, traffic management and reduction of vehicular emissions.

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"Status of installation of additional Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in NCR districts as per new norms was also reviewed," the official said

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