TVS Motor Co Looking Ahead With 'Measured Optimism': CMD Sudarshan Venu

Stating that TVS Motor Co is looking forward with measured optimism, he said,"The road ahead is unpredictable, complex and exciting." He further said, "Our geographic diversification, technology depth, and presence in markets where mobility is essential rather than optional give us a resilience that is structural and durable." In terms of the company's performance going forward, he said, "We expect to perform in line with market expectations, in our primary market in India, barring any weather shocks that may impact the monsoons or any other unforeseen circumstances. Noting that India's GDP is expected to grow above 6% in FY 2026-27, Venu said it "makes us cautiously optimistic about our performance." In FY 2025-26, he said, "We clocked our strongest year on record. We sold 5.89 million units, clocking revenue of ₹47,270 crore, with EBITDA at ₹6,079 crore, solidifying our position as the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer." Stating that the company is going deeper with technology towards securing the future, he said,"Generative AI is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those willing to build with it. Its implications for manufacturing, product development, and customer experience are only beginning to unfold." The company is investing ₹1,254 crore annually in R&D, with over 2,000 engineers working at the intersection of electrification, connected platforms, and AI-driven design, he added.