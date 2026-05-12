Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength And Care

About Vasu Healthcare

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Vadodara, Vasu Healthcare is a leading player in the herbal and Ayurvedic healthcare segment. It is among the top five brands in India’s Ayurveda prescription market. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of Ayurvedic formulations, herbal cosmetics, personal care products, and nutritional supplements, with a presence across India and in over 50 international markets. The company has two world-class manufacturing facilities in Vadodara and recently inaugurated its third Ayurvedic manufacturing facility, developed in line with World Health Organization (WHO) standards.