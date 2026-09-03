WTO USA Strengthens India Presence With Primex Group As Official Partner

Chirag Gadhiya, Co-Founder of The Brand Bharat, said, “The Brand Bharat is about recognising people and businesses that represent the entrepreneurial strength of India. Our vision is to create a platform where Indian businesses can showcase their achievements and strengthen their identity for a wider audience. With Primex taking on the responsibility of supporting our India operations, we believe this collaboration will help us build stronger connections and expand the reach of The Brand Bharat across different sectors and regions of India.”