UE Press Tools Files DRHP For Proposed NSE Emerge IPO

Originally incorporated as UE Press Tools Private Limited in 2017 and converted into a public limited company in 2025, UE Press Tools Limited is a precision engineering company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It provides end-to-end tooling solutions, from in-house design and prototyping to tool manufacturing, testing, validation and commissioning, with capabilities across Tandem Tools, Progressive Tools and Transfer Tools. The company also manufactures components such as anchors, brackets, buckle straps, levers, retractor frames, head rest tubes and injection moulded parts. These are used in seat belt and airbag systems, steering systems, seating systems, window mechanisms, sunroof assemblies and structural applications, as well as in tractor and excavator applications