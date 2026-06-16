Bengaluru Successfully Hosted The Inaugural Edition Of Dealclave, A Leadership Forum For Real Estate Leaders

Speaking about the leadership forum, Himanshu Kumar, Founder, DealClave, said, “Over the years, we’ve seen developers, brokers, investors, and founders operate in parallel, but seldom together. With dealclave, we aimed at creating a room filled with thoughtful conversations between the people who are mindfully shaping the future of the real estate sector. As the industry is becoming increasingly dynamic for one to navigate alone, brainstorming together about a roadmap to overcome hurdles and unlock opportunities is the need of the hour.”