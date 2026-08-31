IIT Gandhinagar Aligns Residential AI Curriculum With Rising Demand For Forward Deployed Engineers

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 31: At 8:30 in the morning, on a 400-acre campus where the Sabarmati curves past IIT Gandhinagar’s hostels, a group of students gathers for what the program calls Squad Sync. By 7:30 that evening, after faculty lectures, build sessions, and a nightly competitive-coding hour, most of them are still at their laptops. This is the Residential PG Diploma in AI-ML & Agentic AI Engineering, and it is the first postgraduate AI program in the country delivered entirely on an IIT campus rather than through an online format.