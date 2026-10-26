The Big Screen Is Here To Stay: Celebrate Cinema 2026 At Whistling Woods International

Subhash Ghai, Founder and Chairman, WWI, said: “For me, cinema has always been about the magic of telling a story that touches the heart. When the lights go off in a theatre, and the story unfolds on the big screen, hundreds of people laugh, cry, and feel together. That is the power of cinema. Technology will keep changing, and we must embrace it, but the heart of filmmaking will always remain the story and the emotion behind it. Through Celebrate Cinema, I want our young filmmakers to learn this craft, find their own voice and create stories that audiences will want to experience on the big screen.”