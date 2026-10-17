South Indian Production House Raasra Entertainment Enters Bhojpuri Cinema

New Delhi [India], October 16: A whole new era may come into play for the Bhojpuri film industry in 2027. Raasra Entertainment has announced that they have a plan of entering into the film industry, having made their mark in the South Indian film industry. It is claimed by the production house that they are going to give something new to Bhojpuri filmmaking. The announcement is showing some new stories and unique filmmaking as part of their strategy. This move may get the attention of the audience who would like to see some new movies.