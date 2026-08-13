Rakesh Bedi & Makarand Deshpande Join Director Prasenjit Chakraborty At The Grand Trailer Launch Of ‘Chindi Pakad’, Exploring The Unseen World Of Ragpickers

Speaking about the film, writer-director Prasenjit Chakraborty said, “Chindi Pakad is not just a film about ragpickers; it is a film about people we see every day but choose not to see. I wanted to tell their story with honesty and dignity, without making their suffering a spectacle. These characters have dreams, relationships, pain and hope just like everyone else. Through this film, I hope audiences will look beyond the garbage and see the human beings behind it.”