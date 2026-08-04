Leading The Shift Toward Personalized Healthcare: Dr. Deepika Krishna’s Journey In Longevity Science

Today, Dr. Deepika Krishna stands among a new wave of visionary leaders transforming healthcare through innovation, education, and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. With an unwavering commitment to prevention, personalization, and healthy aging, she is not only building successful healthcare ventures but also shaping a future where longevity-focused healthcare becomes the standard rather than the exception. Her work represents a powerful convergence of science, technology and human well-being, positioning her as one of India’s most compelling healthcare leaders to watch in the years ahead.