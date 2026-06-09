Swathi Veldandi: Hyderabad’s Destination For Bespoke Bridal Luxury

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8: In a city known for its rich textile heritage and deeply rooted wedding traditions, Swathi Veldandi has carved out a space that is entirely her own. Her flagship store in Hyderabad is not simply a place to shop for a wedding outfit; it is a destination where brides, families, and fashion lovers come to experience what luxury bridal couture truly looks and feels like when it is built on a foundation of genuine craftsmanship.