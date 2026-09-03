Klub Spiritual’s AKK MAHOTSAV 2026, Under Swami Oma The AKK’s Vision, Celebrates Love, Beauty & Character With CHARAAG-E-DAIR, Madhubala Beauty Award

The evening proved to be a meaningful gathering where remarkable individuals came together in the spirit of love, beauty, character, creativity, and spiritual harmony. One of the event highlight was Pankaj tripathi was surprised by chirag e dair for an amazing human being. The success of AKK MAHOTSAV 2026 reinforces Klub Spiritual’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating those who have illuminated society through their unique contributions to culture, spirituality, and humanity.