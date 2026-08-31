South Eastern Coalfields, Mahanadi Coalfields IPO By Year-End: CIL CMD

On the current financial year's performance, Sairam said momentum has been encouraging on the offtake and revenue front. For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, offtake rose 4% year-on-year, and revenue from operations grew 8% to ₹46,255 crore on firmer realisations, with profit after tax improving marginally to ₹8,850 crore. Offtake for July 2026 grew 18% over the corresponding month last year, while cumulative e-auction allocations for April-July 2026 commanded an average premium of 43% over notified prices.