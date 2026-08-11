One Of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best At Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy In Global Endurance Sport

Endurance Athlete to Entrepreneur

Drawing on more than a decade of competitive experience, Raghul founded Ehnuhjee Equations, a sports nutrition brand focused on creating energy bars with 100% millets, specifically designed for endurance atheletes and fitness enthusiast. The brand reflects his commitment to addressing the nutritional needs of long-distance competitors through practical, athlete-focused products.

A Journey Fueled by Determination

Perhaps the most inspiring chapter of Raghul’s journey is the fact that every Ironman race over the last 12 years has been entirely self-funded through his personal savings. Without the support of paid sponsors, he has continued to represent India on some of the world’s biggest endurance stages, driven solely by passion, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to the sport.

While his journey has been self-funded, Raghul extends his heartfelt gratitude to Heini Sports and Under Armour, whose support as apparel partners has been invaluable throughout his endurance career.

Speaking on his latest achievement, Raghul said:

“Triathlon is not a popular sport in India even now. In 2014, I was the first to finish Ironman in Tamilnadu. Back in the day even other sports people didn’t know what triathlon was. So calling out for recognition was a difficulty and getting sponsorships for continuing this as a career was near impossible. I had to find my own ways of making money by coaching people and perform bike fits for cyclists & triathletes. Being a sportsman is not easy in India where cricket is the main focus. Earning through passion is easier said than done in our country. I struggled my way up the ladder and the struggle is still not over I believe”

With another outstanding international performance, Raghul continues to elevate India’s standing in global endurance sports while inspiring aspiring athletes to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that perseverance can overcome every obstacle.

Highlights