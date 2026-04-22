Students From Parul University Secure TCS Placements With Outstanding Packages Ranging From Rs 3.46LPA To Rs 9LPA

These placement outcomes also highlight students’ preparedness to adapt, solve, and perform in a rapid, dynamic corporate environment. With students securing packages in the range of 3.46 LPA to 9 LPA, these placements are a reflection of the opportunities available for students in the real world. Moreover, 108 students have successfully secured placements at Reliance Industries Limited, further showcasing the potential of the students. Overall, 3500+ students from the batch of 2026 have secured notable placements at renowned national and multinational companies during the current season of placements. 157 students have been offered placement at Capgemini, while some students have secured placements at top companies like Microsoft, Cognizant, LTM, HashedIn by Deloitte, and Hexaware, among others.