SoftTech Engineers Limited Celebrates 30 Years Of Engineering The Digital Future Of The AECO Industry

Reflecting on the Company’s three-decade journey, Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SoftTech Engineers Limited, said: “Completing 30 years is an important milestone in SoftTech’s journey of innovation and transformation. From pioneering digital building plan approvals in India to creating AI-powered platforms that support smarter urban governance and infrastructure development, our focus has always been on solving real-world challenges through technology. As we enter our fourth decade, we remain committed to advancing the digital future of the AECO industry through Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, intelligent automation, and sustainable digital transformation.”