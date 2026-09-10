Snack Bowls Are Having A Moment: How Indians Are Building Their Own Better-For-You Mixes

This growing interest reflects a wider shift towards more intentional snacking. Consumers are increasingly looking for foods that offer nutritional value while still being convenient and enjoyable. For instance ingredients such as nuts, seeds, makhana and dried fruits can make a simple snack more varied and satisfying. Cranberries can add a naturally sweet-tart flavour along with antioxidants and fibre to these combinations. Antioxidant-rich foods can support the body’s natural defence against oxidative stress, while fibre is important for digestive health, making cranberries a flavourful addition to an everyday snack bowl.