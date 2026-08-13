Indian Achievers’ Forum in association with CSR Times hosts National Conclave on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat”

Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address to the vast gathering said: “When each of India’s 140 crore citizens recognizes and fulfils their own social responsibility, the dream of Viksit Bharat will come true.” He highlighted that CSR and ESG are not just corporate commitments, but are instruments of nation-building. “ESG is a step ahead of CSR. It aligns Indian businesses with global benchmarks while encouraging organizations to create value beyond economic returns through meaningful social and environmental action”, he added. Mr. Shekhawat congratulated the awardees and applauded their contributions building an inclusive India.