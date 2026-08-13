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Indian Achievers’ Forum in association with CSR Times hosts National Conclave on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat”

The National Conclave on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat” brought together industry leaders, policymakers, CSR and ESG professionals to discuss responsible business practices, social impact and sustainable development.

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Indian Achievers’ Forum in association with CSR Times hosts National Conclave on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat”
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New Delhi [India], August 12: New Delhi, August 04: Indian Achievers’ Forum in association with CSR Times, hosts National Conclave on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat” in Le Méridien, New Delhi, on 04th August, 2026, deliberating on the theme “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat.” The Summit brought together over 500 delegates including industry leaders, corporate executives, business pioneers, policymakers, CSR and ESG professionals, development practitioners, academicians, and award-winning organisations & individuals from across India, while thousands joined via live streaming.

The Summit was graced by Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, as the Chief Guest. Guests of honour included Shri Pramod Boro, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Dr Medha Kulkarni, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Shri Praveen Patel, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, H.E. Ms. Sena Latif, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Romania to India, H.E. Mr. Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Chile to India, H.E. Mr. Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Mr. Surendra Nath Tripathi, Retd. IAS, Formal Director General-Indian Institute of Public Administration, Shri Manoj Garg, Retd IAS, President All India Business & Community Foundation, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Director General and CEO – Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Jury Chairman-CSR Times and Bharat ESGS Awards, and Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General – TERI, among other distinguished guests.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Culture & Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address to the vast gathering said: “When each of India’s 140 crore citizens recognizes and fulfils their own social responsibility, the dream of Viksit Bharat will come true.” He highlighted that CSR and ESG are not just corporate commitments, but are instruments of nation-building. “ESG is a step ahead of CSR. It aligns Indian businesses with global benchmarks while encouraging organizations to create value beyond economic returns through meaningful social and environmental action”, he added. Mr. Shekhawat congratulated the awardees and applauded their contributions building an inclusive India.

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Shri Pramod Boro, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, in his address said, “Small interventions but resilient intervention is the way forward.” He emphasized that responsible businesses have a vital role to play in changing lives through sustained grassroots interventions. He called for greater support for tribal communities living in forest regions, advocated for the organized development of the organic food sector, and stressed the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous education systems as integral to building inclusive Bharat.

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During the summit, the Indian Achievers Award and Business & Community Awards honoured individual organisations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, entrepreneurial excellence, and a commitment to driving sustainable growth, social impact, and nation-building through their exemplary contributions.

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Some of the prominent winners were:

Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, CEO & Founder, Vallabhi Capital Private Limited
Dr. Habib Yusuf Shaikh, Vice President, Northern Trust
Mr. Ajay Bhaktharahalli Nagesh Hemambika, Senior Software Engineer, MAERSK U.S.A Agency Inc., USA
SDS Private Limited, Bangalore, Karnataka
Innover Systems Pvt. Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra
Global Consultancy, Ahmedabad, Gujarat
UVID Consulting, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Chiranjeevulu Reddy Kasaram, USA
Ms. Kavitha Subramaniam, Senior Software Engineer, USA
Mr. Pranchal Srivastava, CBO & Business Head – The Collective & Mono Brands, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Maharashtra
Mr. Amit K Vyas Head, Legal & Company Secretary, NOCIL Limited, Maharashtra
Mr. Azharuddin Mohammed Khaja, Director of Education Services, Model N, Telangana
Colonel Harpal Singh Grewal, Telangana

The day-long summit featured two thought-provoking panel discussions that brought together distinguished leaders from the corporate, development, and policy sectors.

The first panel, “How CSR Can Drive Deep Science Innovations Across the Country,” was moderated by Mr. Gopalakrishnan Nambi, Head – Outreach, Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID). The discussion explored how CSR can catalyse scientific research, innovation, academia-industry collaboration, and technology-led social transformation. Joining the discussion were Mr. Arvind Chandrasekhar – Head, CSR & Government Affairs, AMD, Mr. Atul Choudhari – Chief Technology Officer – Tata Consulting Engineers, Mr. Raj Waghray, CEO – STEM Cell, FSID, Ms. Radhika S Rao, Head of Corporate Brand and CSR,Tesco Bengaluru, and Dr Binita Verdia, Head-CSR, Zydus Lifesciences.

The post-lunch panel discussion on “Role of Responsible Businesses for Inclusive Bharat” moderated by Shri Ratnesh, Executive Director, UNGCNI, with Mr. Shiddalingesh Ballolli, Program Head, SBI Gram Seva, Ms. Antara Kapoor, Lead – Social Impact, PepsiCo India, and Dr. Shabnam Asthana, Executive Editor-CSR Times, as panelists, deliberated on how businesses can drive equitable and sustainable growth.

The summit was supported by Co-Sponsor – NTPC; Associate Partners – SECI, SJVN, THDC India Limited, Bank of India, BPCL, LIC, REC Limited, Engineers India Limited, HPCL, and NHPC; Deep Science Innovation Partner – Foundation for Science, Innovation and Development (FSID), Knowledge Partner-TERI, Outreach Partner-UN Global Compact Network India, and Telecast Partner-ET NOW. The event concluded with a renewed commitment from all stakeholders to strengthen partnerships, champion responsible business practices, and drive sustainable and inclusive development across the nation.m all stakeholders to strengthen partnerships, champion responsible business practices, and drive sustainable and inclusive development across the nation.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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