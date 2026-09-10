Naidu Club & Tribe Vibe Present Korakendra Navratri 2026 With Kinjal Dave In Mumbai

Kinjal Dave shared, ”Navratri has always been incredibly special to me because it is a celebration where music, devotion and our culture come together in the most beautiful way. I am truly excited to bring my music and energy to Mumbai at Korakendra ground 1, Borivali. I look forward to celebrating these nine nights with everyone, singing along, dancing together and creating memories that stay with us long after Navratri is over. I can’t wait to see Mumbai in full Garba spirit”