What Should A Gut-Friendly Diet Actually Look Like? Experts Break It Down – By Vriti Srivastav, Nutritionist

New Delhi [India], September 10: Gut health has become one of the biggest conversations in nutrition, but somewhere between probiotic supplements, “gut-healing” drinks, and restrictive diets, the basics can easily get lost. The truth is that supporting your gut does not necessarily require an elaborate meal plan or a long list of foods you need to avoid. A gut-friendly diet is, at its core, about variety, fibre, hydration and consistency. It is less about finding one miracle food and more about giving your gut microbiome a diverse range of nutrients to work with.