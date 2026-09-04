A New Address For Luxury: Kasturi Kundal Launches In Delhi

Speaking on the launch, Reena Katiyar, Founder of Kasturi Kundal, said, “Every textile tells the story of the hands that created it. At Kasturi Kundal, our endeavour has always been to honour that legacy with authenticity and respect while creating pieces that can be treasured for generations. Opening our first store in Delhi is a meaningful milestone, allowing us to share these stories with a city that deeply values craft and culture.”