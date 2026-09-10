Project 50: Jaipur Kurti Targets 50 Retail Stores By March 2027

Current Brand’s Presence

Besides this partnership, company currently operates 8 COCO retail stores (3 in Jaipur, 1 in Ahmedabad, 1 in Kota, 1 in Shri Ganganagar, 1 in Lucknow & 1 in Ghaziabad) and 8 FOFO retail stores (3 in Delhi, 2 in Gurugram, 1 in Mumbai, 1 in Ajmer, 1 in Ludhiana), 30+ Shoppers Stop Stores, 70+ SIS Store, 80+ Reliance Trends Store, 25+ Avantara & Kalanikethan Stores, 20+Reliance Centro Stores, 25+ Fashion factory stores and many more. The company also retails through all the major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Ajio, Nykaa, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, etc, through its proprietary website https://www.jaipurkurti.com/ and through its mobile application available on both App Store and Play Store. The company is also available in Quick Commerce with Swiggy InstaMart ensuing rapid delivery and increasing accessibility.