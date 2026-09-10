IIM Indore Announces Admissions To The 10th Batch Of Certificate Programme In Leadership And Change Management

IIM Indore is among the 100 global business schools (and the second IIM in the country) to receive the prestigious Triple Crown in the form of accreditations from EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA. IIM Indore has been consistently ranked in the top by various National and International ranking agencies, including NIRF, QS, and the FT-100 rankings. The institute offers a diverse set of executive education opportunities, spanning several long-term and short-term courses. With a robust offering of 200+ executive programmes, including specialized courses tailored for the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East, IIM Indore empowers professionals with globally relevant skills and expertise. The institute’s 193-acre campus in Indore provides a vibrant and intellectually stimulating ecosystem that blends modern infrastructure with a strong learning culture. IIM Indore’s Executive Education initiatives are specifically designed to empower working professionals with strategic, contemporary, and application-focused skills, enabling them to advance their careers and drive meaningful impact in their organisations.