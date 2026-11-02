Gayatri Mantra: A Pathway To Complete Transformation – Amit Shah On The Completion Of 100 Years Of Akhand Jyoti

Sharing an experience from his interaction with students of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), he recalled explaining the importance of the Gayatri Mantra to them. He said that Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya Ji had explained that the 24 syllables of the Gayatri Mantra are directly connected with 24 subtle centres associated with noble virtues within the human system. These centres are awakened and harmonised through the mantra. The development of these virtues leads to the growth of altruism, courage and intellect in an individual.