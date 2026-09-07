Indusind Bank To Operationalise Broking Arm Soon: MD Rajiv Anand

The microfinance arm has a very successful business called Bharat Superstore, where it lends to kirana stores, small restaurants and other such businesses, he said. "That business is also doing well and continues to perform strongly. So, the entire microfinance and rural banking business that we have should show strong growth as we move into the second quarter and beyond," he added. "We needed to scale up our disbursements, which has now happened, and we are very confident that we should see growth from here," he said.