Whinta Launches White-Label AI Voice Platform, Letting Agencies Run Their Own Voice AI Business

New Delhi [India], September 10: Whinta, a business communication technology platform, has launched a white-label AI voice calling platform aimed at digital marketing agencies, SaaS companies, CRM providers, telecom companies and system integrators who want to sell AI voice calling under their own name.

Key facts

Product: white-label AI voice calling platform with partner branding, domain and pricing

Pricing: ₹3.00 per minute for the AI Voice Agent on the Scale commitment (₹50,000 wallet credit over 12 months, ₹59,000 including GST); AI Agent with Emotion at ₹4.00/minute; IVR at ₹1.00/minute

Commercials: no platform fee, no revenue share; unlimited agents, knowledge bases and phone numbers

Capabilities: AI voice agents with emotion detection, IVR, call recording and transcription, voice broadcasting, real-time analytics, WhatsApp integration, REST API and webhooks

Languages: Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi and English (10 total), with automatic caller language detection

Integrations: Zoho, Salesforce, HubSpot, Shopify and WooCommerce via REST API

Target sectors: real estate, healthcare, education, e-commerce and D2C, finance, hospitality, logistics and insurance

Setup time: [X] working days from handover of brand assets and domain details

White-label platform: https://whinta.com/whinta-voice-white-label

Skipping the build-it-yourself phase

The pitch is straightforward: instead of spending months building telephony infrastructure, voice agents and call management tools, partners plug into Whinta’s existing setup and run it under their own branding, domain and pricing, while Whinta handles the backend.

Agencies that wanted to offer AI calling previously had two options: build it themselves, which is slow and expensive, or resell someone else’s product with little control over branding or pricing. Whinta’s white-label platform sits between the two, giving partners a fully branded service they can onboard multiple clients onto through separate accounts.

The timing lines up with a shift that Whinta says it is seeing across its customer base. Businesses increasingly want AI voice for sales follow-ups, support calls, appointment reminders, lead qualification and order confirmations, and a growing share of that demand now arrives through agencies rather than direct signups.

“Agencies shouldn’t have to become a telecom company just to offer voice automation. We wanted them to be able to focus on the client relationship and let us worry about the infrastructure underneath it.”

— Shubham Yadav, Founder, Whinta

Built for India’s language mix

The Voice Agent supports Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Punjabi and English, and can detect a caller’s language and reply in it automatically from a single number. That matters for agencies whose clients operate across regions and do not want to run English-only campaigns.

The platform is aimed at businesses in real estate, healthcare, education, e-commerce and D2C, finance, hospitality, logistics and insurance, covering use cases including lead qualification, appointment reminders, admissions follow-ups, COD confirmations, delivery updates and payment reminders.

What it costs

Pricing is usage-based. The Scale commitment is ₹50,000 of wallet credit over 12 months (₹59,000 including GST) and sets the AI Voice Agent at ₹3.00 per minute, AI Agent with Emotion at ₹4.00 per minute and IVR at ₹1.00 per minute, with unlimited agents, knowledge bases and phone numbers. There is no platform fee and no revenue sharing.

Partners set whatever price they want for their own clients and keep the margin, whether they sell per minute, as a monthly package, or bundled into a managed service. A partner’s branded platform is typically ready within [X] working days once brand assets and domain details are handed over.

“AI voice is past the experimentation stage at this point. It’s becoming part of normal business operations, and we wanted to make that accessible to the companies already serving businesses every day — agencies, SaaS providers, CRM companies, that whole layer.”

— Shubham Yadav, Founder, Whinta

With the platform now live, Whinta is positioning it less as a one-off product and more as a way for partners to build a recurring line of business around AI voice without carrying the cost of developing the infrastructure themselves.

About Whinta

Whinta is a business communication platform offering solutions for WhatsApp Business API, automation, voice communication, and AI-powered customer engagement. Its Voice platform combines cloud calling, IVR, AI voice agents, call recording and transcription, voice broadcasting, analytics and integrations with WhatsApp and other business systems. Whinta is an official WhatsApp Business Solution Provider and works with businesses across real estate, healthcare, education, e-commerce and D2C, finance, hospitality, logistics and insurance.

Website: https://whinta.com

White-label platform: https://whinta.com/whinta-voice-white-label

Media Contact

Shubham Yadav

Founder, Whinta

Email: [info@whinta.com ]

Sales: +91 8851006461 (Monday–Sunday, 10am–7pm IST)

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