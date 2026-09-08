BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi Hotels See Room Rates Soar As Luxury Stays Touch Rs 2.5 Lakh

Luxury hotel rooms in Delhi are being quoted at up to Rs 2.5 lakh a night, while several five-star properties are sold out around September 12–13.
The September 12–13 summit is driving bookings across Delhi-NCR, with hotels reporting stronger room rates and event-led occupancy.
The September 11 government holiday, followed by the weekend, is expected to further support demand as hotels prepare for international visitors and last-minute bookings.
Hotel tariffs across Delhi-NCR are witnessing a sharp spike as the national capital prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13, with delegations, diplomats, ministers, officials and business representatives driving a surge in demand for accommodation.
The summit-related activity is expected to keep hotel demand elevated through around September 20, according to industry sources. Several premium properties in central Delhi and Aerocity are already reporting limited availability, with room rates rising sharply for stays around the summit.
Luxury rooms that typically cost around Rs 18,000 a night are either unavailable or being quoted at Rs 80,000 and above, reports said.
According to NDTV, rooms that remain available at some properties could cost between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2.4 lakh per night. Hotel checks around the summit dates show just how steep the increase has been.
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At ITC Maurya, a room assigned at check-in was listed at Rs 2.5 lakh per night, excluding Rs 67,500 in taxes and fees. The booking carried a special event rate and non-refundable conditions. The Leela Palace New Delhi was showing a Royal Premier Room at Rs 2.11 lakh per night, with another Rs 37,980 in taxes and fees.
The Imperial New Delhi was quoting around Rs 1,03,800 a night, while The Lodhi was listing rooms at around Rs 80,000.
The sharp increase reflects the unusually concentrated demand created by the international summit.
With heads of state, ministers, diplomats, government officials, security personnel, business representatives and accompanying delegations expected in the capital, hotels are seeing a large number of rooms sought within a relatively short period.
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The impact is particularly pronounced at five-star properties, where room inventory is limited. Hotels preferred by senior officials and visiting delegations may also have rooms blocked for operational and security requirements, further reducing inventory available to regular travellers.
According to the figures cited by NDTV Profit, rooms that were still available were starting at around Rs 1 lakh and going up to Rs 2.4 lakh per night.
Hotel Industry Sees Stronger September Rates
The BRICS-related surge is also adding to broader momentum in Delhi's hospitality market.
“September is showing stronger momentum, with average room rates across our portfolio pacing more than 25% higher year-on-year. The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi is contributing to heightened demand, particularly in the days around the event, with shorter booking windows further supporting rate growth,” Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director & COO, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said.
Sharma said hotels could see further last-minute bookings as the summit approaches.
“We expect demand to remain strong as the summit approaches, with more travellers likely to make last-minute bookings closer to the event dates. Beyond the summit, demand continues to be supported by corporate travel, MICE, social events, conferences and domestic leisure travel,” he said.
This suggests that the summit is adding to, rather than creating in isolation, the existing demand for hotel rooms in the capital.
Branded Hotels See Event-Led Occupancy Boost
The impact is also visible among branded midscale and upscale properties. Rahool Macarius, Market Managing Director, Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said the summit was creating a distinct demand pattern across Delhi-NCR, with location emerging as an important factor in how additional demand translates into bookings.
“The BRICS Summit is creating a distinct demand dynamic for Delhi-NCR, with incremental demand emerging across the region and location playing an important role in how this demand is translating into bookings,” Macarius said.
September Long Weekend Adds To Demand
The hotel rush is also coinciding with a holiday period in Delhi. September 11 has been declared a holiday for Central Government offices in Delhi and New Delhi, while the Delhi government has also announced a holiday for its offices and associated bodies.
With September 11 falling on a Friday and September 12-13 making up the weekend, the period effectively creates a three-day break for those covered by the holiday.
That could bring an additional layer of domestic leisure demand alongside summit-related travel.
For hotels, the combination of international delegations, business travel, security and support staff, last-minute bookings and weekend travel is creating an unusually tight room market.
As Macarius put it, hotels are increasingly having to rely on “agility, operational readiness and real-time demand tracking” as booking patterns evolve closer to the summit.