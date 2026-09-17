Century Business Media IPO Closes At ₹70-74 Price Band

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 17: Century Business Media Limited’s initial public offering comprises a fresh issue of 23.12 lakh shares, aggregating up to ₹17.11 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The company had fixed the price band at ₹70 to ₹74 per share. The IPO opened for subscription on September 11, 2026, and closed on September 16, 2026. The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME, with a tentative listing date of September 21, 2026.
Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar. Hem Finlease Private Limited is the market maker.
The company proposes to use the issue proceeds for capital expenditure related to the purchase of media assets, payment of a security deposit for advertising rights at Patna Airport, repayment of certain borrowings, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 17, 2026. Refund initiation and credit of shares to the demat accounts of allottees are scheduled for September 18, 2026, followed by the proposed listing on September 21, 2026.
The IPO comprises 23,12,000 shares, including 1,16,800 shares reserved for the market maker, leaving 21,95,200 shares as the net issue. Of the net issue, 10,92,800 shares, representing 49.78%, are allocated to qualified institutional buyers; 3,31,200 shares, or 15.09%, to non-institutional investors; and 7,71,200 shares, or 35.13%, to retail individual investors.
Advertisement
The minimum retail application is 3,200 shares, comprising two lots, amounting to ₹2,36,800 at the upper price band. The minimum S-HNI/NII application is 4,800 shares, comprising three lots, amounting to ₹3,55,200 at the upper price band.
Incorporated in September 1999 as Century Business Private Limited, the company operates in airport, railway and metro out-of-home advertising. Its media portfolio includes advertising spaces within and outside airport terminals, digital and static displays across railway stations and railway land, platform screen door advertising, in-shop branding, hoardings, billboards, unipoles, multipoles, pole kiosks, wall wraps, wall paintings, lollipops and gantries.
Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
Advertisement
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.