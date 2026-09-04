Travel World Online Honours Excellence In Travel, Tourism And Hospitality At Global Tourism Excellence Awards 2026

The awards also marked an important development for the next edition of the platform. Mr. Upaul Mazumdar, one of the jury members from Nepal, invited the Global Tourism Excellence Awards to Kathmandu on behalf of Aloft Kathmandu, which is set to host the next edition of the awards. Mazumdar also moderated the panel discussion on “The Future of Hospitality: Sustainability, Value & Evolving Guest Expectations”, featuring Mr. K. B. Kachru, Mr. Rohit Khosla and Mr. Nakul Anand.