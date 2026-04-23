Shree Ramkrishna Exports Sets New Benchmark In Employee Compensation

For SRK, this is not merely a structural change in salary design, but a meaningful shift in how employees experience stability and dignity at work. By strengthening the fixed component of wages, employees benefit from a more predictable and reliable income, reducing dependence on variable pay elements. This change also leads to higher contributions toward statutory benefits such as provident fund and gratuity, thereby strengthening long-term financial security and retirement readiness. Over time, this translates into more substantial savings, greater confidence about the future, and a deeper sense of trust in the organisation. The move also simplifies salary structures, making them more transparent and easier to understand, which further enhances employee confidence and engagement. In essence, this additional 5% is not just an incremental increase; rather, it creates a tangible and lasting difference in the lives of thousands of employees and their families.