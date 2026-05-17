  1. home
  2. Economy and policy
  3. Indias gems jewellery exports down 907 in april at 222645 million

India's Gems, Jewellery Exports Down 9.07% in April at $2,226.45 Million

India’s gems and jewellery exports declined in April due to weaker global demand and ongoing uncertainty in international markets

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India's Gems, Jewellery Exports Down 9.07% in April at $2,226.45 Million
info_icon

India's gems and jewellery exports declined by 9.07 per cent at USD 2,226.45 million (Rs 20,825.01 crore) in April following the West Asia conflict, the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council said.

The total exports were USD 2,448.53 million (Rs 20,952.26 crore) in the same month in 2025, as per the data by the industry apex body GJEPC.

"Decline in exports is mainly due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has caused worldwide disruptions affecting exports. Besides geopolitical tensions, exports to the US, a major export market for the gems and jewellery industry, were also affected because there is still no clarity on the tariffs," GJEPC Chairman Kirit Bhansali told PTI.

Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Meanwhile, data from the GJEPC revealed that the overall export of cut and polished diamonds declined 19.65 per cent in April at USD 890.91 million compared to USD 1,108.74 million for the same period last year.

Gems and jewellery Exporters - iStock
India’s Gems, Jewellery Exports up 3.86% at $2,680.79 Mn in Feb: GJEPC

BY PTI

Export of polished lab-grown diamonds dipped 15.53 per cent to USD 93.28 million in April from USD 110.43 million last year.

Gold jewellery exports was down 21.77 per cent to USD 841.54 million in April, compared to USD 1,075.67 million for the same period last year.

The total export of plain gold jewellery at USD 341.08 in April 2026 showing a decline of 47.06 per cent against USD 644.33 for the same period of the previous year.

However, the exports of studded gold jewellery grew 16.02 per cent at USD 500.46 in April compared to USD 431.35 for the same period last year.

Related Content
Related Content

Silver jewellery exports in the previous month surged by 444 per cent to USD 268.38 million against USD 49.33 million in the same month last year

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×