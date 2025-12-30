Travel And Lifestyle Perks That Make Senior Banking Rewarding

Sponsored Content
As you approach your sixties, comfort becomes a priority. The small everyday joys matter more. Whether you're travelling to meet family, taking a short holiday, or stepping out for errands, you prefer choices that make life easier.
This is why a senior citizen savings account becomes more than just a place to park money. It becomes a quiet support system that brings you both convenience and privileges. With this in mind, IndusInd Bank has designed the Indus Care account and the Indus Grandé Care account. Specially crafted for senior citizens, these accounts blend simple banking with lifestyle and travel benefits for a truly rewarding banking experience. Read on to find out what these benefits are.
1. Complimentary airport lounge access
A standout benefit of IndusInd Bank’s senior citizen savings accounts is the complimentary airport lounge access, available with both the Indus Grandé and Indus Care accounts. Skip crowded terminals and rest in a comfortable lounge with warm meals right before you board your flight. This travel perk makes each journey truly enjoyable.
Additionally, Indus Grandé users enjoy complimentary golf access all year round.
2. Free movie and event tickets
A good movie can be the perfect break, and IndusInd Bank’s savings accounts make it even better with free tickets on BookMyShow. You get access to 2 movie tickets per quarter with your Indus Care account. With the Indus Grandé Care account, you can enjoy 4 movie tickets and 2 event tickets per quarter.
3. Dining delights
IndusInd Bank’s senior citizen savings accounts also come with delightful dining deals. The Indus Grandé account gives you up to 15% off at the finest restaurants along with Zomato discounts, whereas the Indus Care account offers attractive discounts on Zomato.
4. Travel and lifestyle deals
With your Grandé Debit Card, you enjoy 0% cross-currency markup on transactions at international merchants and ATMs. Additionally, Indus Grandé Care account customers earn 5 reward points on every ₹200 spent on Dining, Entertainment, Flights, and Hotels. (1 reward point equalling ₹1)
With the Indus Care Debit Card, users earn accelerated 6X rewards points on spends. Together, these benefits help you enjoy a more rewarding lifestyle.
5. Health benefits
As a welcome offer, IndusInd Bank extends a complimentary Medibuddy vHealth membership, an important wellness benefit for senior citizens. With this annual package, you receive free OPD consultations for two senior family members, pharmacy vouchers worth ₹1,000, and unlimited access to tele-consultations, among other benefits.
6. Attractive locker discounts
Both the Indus Grandé Care and Indus Care accounts offer valuable locker discounts, an important benefit for senior citizens seeking secure storage for valuables. With the Grandé account, you receive attractive discounts on small, medium, and jumbo lockers each year.
The Indus Care account also offers generous savings year-round on both small and medium lockers.
7. Share banking joys with family
Family remains central at this stage of life, and your account makes space for that. Get free add-on accounts for family members and group those to enjoy shared relationship advantages across all. Additionally, gain access to the services of a dedicated relationship manager.
8. Care Smile Points - One-Time Benefit on Debit Card Spends
Earn up to 2,000 Care Smile Points - 1 Care Smile Point being equivalent to ₹1 - on debit card spends with both the Indus Care and Indus Grandé Care accounts. Your Care Smile Points can be redeemed for useful rewards including vouchers related to health and wellness, entertainment, and travel.
A Truly Rewarding Banking Experience
The Indus Care Account and Indus Grandé Care accounts are built for simplicity, giving you the freedom to enjoy a new chapter in your life with elevated comforts. With unparalleled travel comforts and lifestyle perks, these accounts take banking beyond basic transactions and savings via senior citizen interest rates.
These IndusInd Bank senior citizen savings accounts show that banking, at this stage of life, can be thoughtful and designed around what truly matters to you. It’s banking that understands your needs and supports the life you’ve worked hard to build.
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. All possible measures have been taken to ensure accuracy, reliability, timeliness and authenticity of the information; however OutlookBusiness.com does not take any liability for the same. Using of any information provided in the article is solely at the viewers’ discretion.