KTF 2026 Concludes On A High Note, Turning The Eastern Himalayas Into Culture, Tourism And Cross-Border Connections’ Celebration

Bhaichung Bhutia, Padma Shri Awardee, former Captain of the Indian National Football Team and Goodwill Ambassador, KTF 2026, expresses, “KTF has always had the potential to be much more than a tourism festival. This year, the idea of ‘Culture Connects People’ came alive through music, heritage, tourism and sport. ‘Play for Nepal’ showed how football can create solidarity and bring people together across borders.”