Chandra Says Air India Must Regain Passenger Trust; New CEO Vows To 'Make Air India Great Again'

Air India needs to rebuild passenger trust and tighten its finances as it enters a crucial new phase, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said Monday, as incoming CEO Tewolde Gebremariam urged employees to help restore the airline's fortunes and declared: "We will Make Air India Great Again." Chandrasekaran, who is also the chairman of Air India, made the remarks at a town hall with employees, his first since announcing that he would leave the Tata Sons chairmanship when his current term ends on February 20, 2027.