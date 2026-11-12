Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q2 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 10.07 Cr With PAT Surging 47.14%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, ” Our consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 increased by 45.81% year on year, while PAT grew by 47.14%. For H1 FY27, total income and PAT registered growth of 42.94% and 49.80%, respectively. Earned Wage Access, along with interest income from our MSME and personal loan book, remained the key drivers of growth during the period. In EWA, we now track progress by the number of employees we reach, not just the number of employers we sign. This quarter, we added 24 corporates across manufacturing, hospitality, education, apparel and financial services, with new partners in Delhi, Punjab and Kolkata, and distribution income stood at ₹3.94 Cr during the quarter, contributing to the Company’s overall business performance. We are rolling out across the remaining plants of the BSE-listed manufacturer onboarded last quarter, whose workforce is several times larger than any previous client. Our focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, prudent risk management and technology-led execution continues to strengthen our business foundation and positions us well to tap emerging opportunities in the financial services sector.”