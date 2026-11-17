Speaking on the milestone, a Chandak Group spokesperson said, “Vile Parle West has always been one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its strong cultural roots, educational institutions, and connectivity. However, homebuyers here have rarely had access to large-scale, gated developments with expansive open spaces. This landmark ₹15.53 crore transaction at Chandak Vansham reflects the growing demand among discerning families to upgrade within their preferred neighbourhood without compromising on modern lifestyle amenities and scale.”