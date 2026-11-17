The book is aimed at the Indian diaspora across the world, particularly Indians living in the United States who will recognise many of the experiences and cultural nuances, as well as readers in India who are curious about American society and its way of life through the eyes of someone who has experienced both worlds. The book will also find an audience among Americans who increasingly interact with Indians in the US – doctors, teachers, professors, friends, colleagues and neighbors – as well as those who work with Indian colleagues in India.