Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17: Current Infraprojects Limited, one of the emerging players in the infrastructure sector, a Jaipur-based power infrastructure and solar EPC company, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

H1 FY27:

Total Income of ₹53.60 Cr , with YoY growth of 19.46% .

EBITDA of ₹10.21 Cr , with YoY growth of 29.29% .

EBITDA Margin of 19.11% , YoY growth of 137 Bps

PAT of ₹5.01 Cr , with YoY growth of 28.79% .

PAT Margin of 9.39%, YoY growth of 64 Bps

Recent Operational Highlights

Order Book Expansion

Secured projects worth approximately ₹75 Cr+ , including H1 FY27 and other recent project wins.

Secured orders aggregating ₹8.93 Cr from the Border Security Force (BSF), Barmer , and a ₹44.76 Cr order from JVVNL for the Design, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning (DSITC) of 8,000 rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana .

Received a ₹10.42 Cr Notification of Award (NOA) from Bank Note Press, Dewas, for a 3 MW rooftop solar project.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Sunil Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Current Infraprojects Limited said, “During H1 FY27 and subsequent periods, we secured projects worth ₹75 Cr+, strengthening our order pipeline. Key wins include two orders aggregating ₹8.93 Cr from the Border Security Force (BSF), Barmer; a ₹44.76 Cr order from JVVNL for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning (DSITC) of 8,000 rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana; and a ₹10.42 Cr Notification of Award (NOA) from Bank Note Press, Dewas, for a 3 MW rooftop solar project.

Financially, total income for H1 FY27 stood at ₹53.60 Cr, compared with ₹44.87 Cr in H1 FY26, registering a year-on-year growth of 19.46%. EBITDA increased by 29.29% to ₹10.21 Cr, with an EBITDA margin of 19.11%, improving by 137.02 bps. PAT grew by 28.79% to ₹5.01 Cr, while the PAT Margin stood at 9.39%, up by 63.90 bps.”

Looking ahead, we remain focused on timely project execution, expanding our solar EPC and RESCO portfolio, and pursuing new opportunities in government-led infrastructure and renewable energy programmes to drive sustainable growth.”