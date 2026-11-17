Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Rathi Steel And Power Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.