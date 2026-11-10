Swastika Castal Delivers Robust H1 FY27; Net Profit Surges 30%, Total Income Up 24% YoY

Looking ahead, we are confident of sustaining this business momentum. We will continue to deepen our presence in power transmission and electrical applications, broaden our customer base across domestic and international markets, and increase the share of machined and value-added products. We have ample headroom to scale volumes within our existing capacity, and our planned capacity expansion in upcoming periods will further strengthen our growth platform. Together with emerging opportunities across railways, industrial applications, government projects and defence, we believe Swastika is well placed to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.