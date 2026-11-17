Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 17: V.L. Infraprojects Limited, an engineering and construction company focused on water supply, sewerage, irrigation and other infrastructure projects, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights

Total Income stood at ₹71.79 crore, against ₹62.90 crore.

EBITDA stood at ₹6.72 crore, against ₹7.68 crore.

EBITDA Margin was 9.36%, against 12.21%.

Net Profit stood at ₹3.18 crore, against ₹4.02 crore.

Net Profit Margin was 4.43%, against 6.39%.

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy Annam Reddy, Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of V.L. Infraprojects Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been an important period for V.L. Infraprojects as we continued to execute infrastructure projects across water supply and other EPC segments. During the first half of the financial year, the company reported Total Income of ₹71.79 crore, registering a growth of 14.14% year-on-year, while Net Profit stood at ₹3.18 crore. Our performance reflects our continued efforts towards efficient project execution, timely delivery and effective resource utilisation across our operations. India’s infrastructure sector continues to offer opportunities through investments in water supply, sewerage, irrigation, roads and urban infrastructure. Government initiatives such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT are supporting the development of essential infrastructure, creating opportunities for EPC contractors with established project execution capabilities. Our presence across multiple infrastructure segments and experience in executing government-led projects position us to participate in these opportunities. Going forward, our priorities are to expedite execution across ongoing projects, pursue suitable tenders and strengthen our order pipeline while maintaining disciplined bidding practices. We will continue to focus on project delivery, working capital management and operational efficiency as we seek to build a stronger project portfolio.”

About V.L. Infraprojects Limited:

Incorporated in 2014 and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, V.L. Infraprojects Limited specializes in the design, construction, and commissioning of government infrastructure projects, primarily in the water supply, sewerage, and irrigation segments. The Company undertakes end-to-end execution of projects, including pipeline procurement and installation, civil construction, electro-mechanical works, and operation & maintenance services for water distribution networks.

V.L. Infraprojects is a Government Approved “AA” Class Contractor with the Government of Gujarat and holds various licenses and registrations across Karnataka, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh. With a strong focus on quality execution and infrastructure development, the Company aims to establish itself as a prominent player in India’s engineering and construction industry.

For FY26, the Company achieved Total Income of ₹150.02 Cr, EBITDA of ₹16.53 Cr, and PAT of ₹8.42 Cr.