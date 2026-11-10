Rikhav Securities Limited Reports Total Income Of Rs 869.07 Cr & PAT Of Rs 13.60 Cr In H1 FY27

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Hitesh Lakhani, Chairman & Managing Director, Rikhav Securities Limited said, “H1 FY27 was a period of steady progress for the Company, against a capital market backdrop that continued to see volatility and measured trading activity across the broking ecosystem. For the half year, the Company reported Total Income of ₹869.07 Cr, EBITDA of ₹24.47 Cr and Net Profit of ₹13.60 Cr, translating into an EPS of ₹3.55. During the period, we handled trading volumes of ₹73,363 Cr across the equity, F&O and commodity segments. Our Margin Trading Facility continued to scale, with MTF interest income of ₹0.93 Cr in H1 FY27, already ahead of the ₹0.76 Cr earned in the whole of FY26, while advisory fees of ₹3.15 Cr added a new income stream. Net worth stood at ₹259.06 Cr as on 30th September 2026. We remain focused on strengthening our platform, improving operational efficiencies, and maintaining a disciplined approach towards long term growth and value creation.”