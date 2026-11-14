Rajesh Power Delivers Robust H1 FY27 Performance: Revenue Soars 46%, PAT Surges 35%; Aggregate Order Book Of ~Rs 4,000 Crore Ensures Strong Visibility

Operating Cash Flow Turns Positive as Financial Discipline and Execution Strengthen

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Kurang Panchal, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajesh Power Services Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a landmark half for Rajesh Power, marked by strong, broad-based growth in both our topline and bottomline. This performance reflects disciplined, on-time execution across our GIS and AIS substation, EHV cable and transmission line projects, and the continued trust that utilities place in us as we scale up and take on larger and more complex assignments. The momentum in our business has never been stronger. The power transmission and distribution sector is in the midst of a once-in-a-generation investment cycle. Rising peak power demand, India’s ambitious renewable energy targets, and the large-scale expansion of the inter and intra-state transmission network envisaged under the National Electricity Plan and the Green Energy Corridor Phase III are creating a strong and sustained pipeline of opportunities. At the distribution level, the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), grid modernisation, underground cabling in cities and the rapid growth of data centres and industrial corridors are driving demand for GIS substations and EHV cabling, the very segments where RPSL has deep domain expertise and a proven track record. Our healthy aggregate order book of approximately ₹4,000 crore, strong relationships with state utilities and growing presence across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha give us good revenue visibility for the coming many quarters. This provides a solid foundation for sustained business growth and enables the Company to plan its operations and resource deployment effectively We will continue to expand into new geographies, bid for larger value projects and invest in people, technology and execution capability. With strong momentum in the first half and favourable industry tailwinds, we are confident of delivering sustained, profitable growth in FY27 and beyond, and creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.” “We remain focused on timely and disciplined execution of the existing order book, maintaining operational efficiency and the highest standards of quality and safety, while continuing to strengthen our position in India’s growing power infrastructure sector.”