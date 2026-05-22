QAD | Redzone Strengthens AI Commitment With New Pune Hub Inauguration

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 21: QAD | Redzone, the company redefining manufacturing and supply chains through intelligent, adaptive solutions, announced the inauguration of its new regional hub in Pune, India on May 11, 2026. The inauguration marks a key step in advancing the company’s product engineering and technology capabilities across its three strategic platform pillars:

Redzone – empowering the frontline workforce

Adaptive Applications – the intelligent operational backbone

ChampionAI – Agentic AI built specifically for manufacturing

The Pune hub represents a strategic investment in the region aimed at advancing QAD | Redzone’s position as an AI-first company, accelerating technology innovation, and building stronger support mechanisms for global customers. The hub will also serve as an important center for building scalable systems and enhancing service delivery across markets.

