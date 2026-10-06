Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School To Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], October 5: Gujarat based New Era Senior Secondary School has achieved the prestigious Diamond Rating by QS I-GAUGE and has become the first school in Gujarat to be awarded by QS I-GAUGE. This is a significant milestone for school education in Gujarat. This accomplishment puts the school among the few institutions in India to have undergone the independent QS I-GAUGE rating, a recognition signifying the school’s holistic strategy toward imparting quality education and nurturing its students.