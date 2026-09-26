Rise In Rankings Of UP Institutes: Research & Innovation Powers Massive Jump

Back in 2017, the number of state universities from UP that featured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was an embarrassing zero! Cut to 2025, and that number has risen to 9 universities in the NIRF Rankings. This is a huge leap. Also, in the prestigious QS World University Rankings, 9 universities from Uttar Pradesh have secured good positions. This growth in rankings reflects UP's rising global academic presence.