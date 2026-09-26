Rise In Rankings Of UP Institutes: Research & Innovation Powers Massive Jump

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a massive transformation in the field of higher education. The state is no longer just opening new colleges. Instead, it is building world-class universities that excel on both national and global stages. Under the guided vision of 'One Division, One University', quality education, modern research, and innovation are reaching every corner of the state.
UP’s Rise In National And Global Rankings
Improved university rankings bear the biggest testimony to this transformation. The state of Uttar Pradesh is steadily becoming a national leader in higher education quality.
Back in 2017, the number of state universities from UP that featured in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was an embarrassing zero! Cut to 2025, and that number has risen to 9 universities in the NIRF Rankings. This is a huge leap. Also, in the prestigious QS World University Rankings, 9 universities from Uttar Pradesh have secured good positions. This growth in rankings reflects UP's rising global academic presence.
Accreditation quality in Uttar Pradesh has also witnessed vast improvement. The number of state universities having earned official NAAC accreditation now stands at 20. Leading institutions like Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) in Lucknow and Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) in Kanpur have both achieved top-tier NAAC ‘A+’ grades. Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) in Gorakhpur ranked among the top 100 institutions in its debut NIRF participation in 2025. It also features prominently in both QS World and Times Higher Education Impact Rankings.
Expanding the University Network
To support these high standards of education, the state has built a vast network of educational institutions. Uttar Pradesh now boasts:
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26 State Universities and 57 Private Universities
1 Deemed University and 1 Open University
249 Government Colleges, including 78 newly established colleges
New universities have been set up across different regions of Uttar Pradesh, such as Mirzapur, Saharanpur, Balrampur, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Lucknow. This wide reach of institutions ensures that youth in smaller cities do not have to travel far for quality degree programs.
Strong Foundation in Research and Innovation
High rankings are direct results of strong research infrastructure and modern curricula. Institutions like HBTU and MMMUT are hosting Rs 50-crore Green Hydrogen Centres of Excellence to pioneer clean energy research.
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State universities have established Incubation Centres in 10 campuses to mentor young entrepreneurs. Across these hubs, student-led startups are growing rapidly; MMMUT alone supports 24 active startups.
Also, universities in Uttar Pradesh have signed 1,381 MoUs. This includes 75 international tie-ups with renowned centres like Monash University and Western Sydney University in Australia.
Educational courses in these institutions have been modernised to align with the needs of Industry 4.0. Students learn skills for the future, like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Robotics, Drone Technology, and Cybersecurity. Technical education is further backed by 195 technical institutions, 211 Government Polytechnics, and 3,271 ITIs across the state.
A Complete Ecosystem from Schools to Higher Studies
This higher education success is the result of a strong foundation laid at the primary and secondary levels. Students at the primary level are supported through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for books and uniforms, alongside nutritious mid-day meals under PM POSHAN. Secondary education arms students with a progressive outlook through smart classrooms, ICT labs, and vocational programs under schemes like Praveen Yojana. Through Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching, students get free entrance coaching to enter top engineering and degree programs.
Building UP’s Bright Future
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government is committed to providing quality education, modern skills, and employment opportunities to the youth. By raising academic standards, expanding infrastructure, and boosting research, Uttar Pradesh is creating a future-ready knowledge ecosystem that empowers every student to succeed globally.
Key Statistics
State Universities: 26
Private Universities: 57
Government Colleges: 249
New Government Colleges established: 78
NAAC Accredited State Universities: 20
Universities in NIRF Rankings: 09
Universities in QS Rankings: 09