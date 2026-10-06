SPARSH Hospitals Advances Heart Health Awareness Through Community Initiatives

The ‘HORN DONT MAADI’ campaign took the conversation around cardiovascular health into everyday urban life by promoting responsible horn use and creating awareness about the impact of stress and noise exposure on overall well-being. As part of the campaign, SPARSH Hospitals conducted awareness activities across 15 major traffic signals in Bengaluru, in coordination with the Traffic Police. Nursing students from SPARSH Hospital units engaged with commuters through awareness placards carrying the message ‘HORN DONT MAADI’, encouraging motorists to use their horns only when necessary. 150 student volunteers also distributed awareness flyers, stickers and helmet stickers, extending the message beyond the traffic signals and into the daily lives of citizens.