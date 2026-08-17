Uttar Pradesh Expanding Air Connectivity Unlocks Global Growth

Uttar Pradesh is striving to achieve an ambitious milestone for any state by building a network of 26 airports by the end of 2026. The impact of this growth in aviation is evident in the rising passenger numbers. The number of passengers at state airports grew from 59.97 lakh in 2016–17 to a whopping 142.28 lakh in 2024–25. This growth in the number of air passengers highlights the rapid expansion of the aviation sector in the state and indicates an obvious rise in the demand for air travel.