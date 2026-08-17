Uttar Pradesh Expanding Air Connectivity Unlocks Global Growth

In the contemporary world, air connectivity isn't just about travel; it's a key driver of economic growth, investment, and global competitiveness. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has made stunning strides in transforming its civil aviation sector with this vision. The state's expanding aviation network with modern airports is now writing a momentous chapter in its growth story. Earlier, air services in Uttar Pradesh were limited to a few cities, but today, the scenario has completely transformed. The state is now positioned among India's top aviation hubs after a spree of new airport projects and by boosting regional connectivity.
Uttar Pradesh is striving to achieve an ambitious milestone for any state by building a network of 26 airports by the end of 2026. The impact of this growth in aviation is evident in the rising passenger numbers. The number of passengers at state airports grew from 59.97 lakh in 2016–17 to a whopping 142.28 lakh in 2024–25. This growth in the number of air passengers highlights the rapid expansion of the aviation sector in the state and indicates an obvious rise in the demand for air travel.
Opening New Gateways for Development
Jewar’s Noida International Airport is the flagship symbol of Uttar Pradesh's aviation revolution. It is also one of India's largest greenfield projects.
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This project has an investment of over Rs 36,000 crore, making it one of India's key infrastructure ventures. Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport project is building a capacity to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually.
In future, with the phased expansion, this airport project aims to boost its capacity to 7 crore passengers annually, creating a key hub for passenger travel, air cargo, logistics, and global trade.
The airport project is estimated to create over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs and accelerate industrial, commercial and service sector growth across Western UP, boosting the region’s overall economy.
New Wings for Tourism, Investment & Regional Development
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Not just within India, Uttar Pradesh ranks among the world's most culturally, religiously, and historically rich states. Improved air connectivity to major destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Agra has made travel easier for domestic and international tourists. This is the rejuvenated state’s local businesses, transport, handicrafts, and the hospitality sector.
The improved air connectivity has also immensely benefited industries and investors in the state. A modern network of airports in Uttar Pradesh has made business travel seamless, thereby boosting investor confidence. It has also made the state more accessible to global companies. The Noida International Airport, especially, holds immense potential to make Uttar Pradesh a major global hub for investment and logistics.
Uttar Pradesh’s state government has prioritised regional connectivity to connect smaller towns to the air network. This development has significantly boosted education, healthcare, tourism, and trade, driving balanced growth across all the regions of the state.
Uttar Pradesh's aviation policy is not merely aimed at constructing new airports but to develop a 360-degree aviation ecosystem that can cater to the needs of passengers, industries, exporters, and investors.
In Uttar Pradesh, the development of airports is integrated with expressways, industrial corridors, and modern logistics networks, thereby further strengthening multi-modal connectivity.
Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly expanding airport network, growing passenger numbers, and world-class projects like the Noida International Airport demonstrate that the state is not only expanding its aviation infrastructure but is also laying a strong foundation for the future one-trillion economy. This is why Uttar Pradesh is establishing a strong identity today as not just one of the country's leading states in the civil aviation sector but a booming economy as well.
Uttar Pradesh’s Flight Of Development
Goal to develop a network of 26 airports by 2025–26
Air passengers increased from 59.97 lakh in 2016–17 to 142.28 lakh in 2024–25
Over Rs 36,000 crore invested in Noida International Airport (Jewar)
1.2 crore passengers per year in the first phase
Potential capacity of 7 crore passengers per year in the final phase
Potential creation of over 100,000 direct and indirect jobs
Giving new momentum to regional air connectivity, tourism and trade